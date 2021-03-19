Henrico County student selected as finalist in prestigious science and math competition

RICHMOND, Va. -- A senior at Mills Godwin High School is one of the top math and science students in the country.

Fareed Sheriff is one of 40 students in the U.S. to be selected as a finalist in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, which is the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

Sheriff created an algorithm that could better control the timing of traffic lights by modeling future traffic flow.

While he didn't end up winning any of the big awards, he said it's an honor to have made it that far and to represent Central Virginia.

Sheriff had this advice for young, aspiring scientists,"Just shoot your shot!"

Sheriff is now in the process of getting his research published.

And he just got accepted to MIT, one of the most prestigious universities for the study of science and technology.