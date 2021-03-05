Menu

Henrico County Schools moves free meal distribution to Wednesdays

WTVR
School Meals
Posted at 3:20 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 15:20:11-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Public Schools will move its curbside meals pickup service to Wednesdays beginning next week.

The change to the free meals service comes as the district works to works to accommodate in-person and virtual students.

As a result, curbside service for bulk meal pickup for families will move to Wednesdays from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at all distribution sites.

Officials said neighborhood bus-stop meals service previously moved to Wednesdays only, so now curbside and bus delivery meal services will take place only on Wednesdays.

"Schools offering curbside service will remain the same until further notice, as will the bus-stop sites for neighborhood distribution," officials said.

Administrators said the district will offer free school meals to all students through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Click here to view a list of schools with curbside meals pickup and a list of neighborhood bus-stop drop-off sites.

