Henrico County Public Schools votes to increase costs of breakfasts, lunches

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools voted in favor of increasing the costs of both breakfast and lunches at schools in the district.

Breakfasts will go up by a quarter to $1.75, while lunches will see a 10 cent increase to $3.

The change will go into effect for the 2025-26 school year.

It's the first time lunch prices have gone up since the 2019-20 year and the first time breakfast prices have increased in nearly a decade.

In addition to increases for students, adult breakfasts have increased to $2.85 and lunches have increased to $4.85.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.