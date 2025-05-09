Watch Now
Henrico County Public Schools votes to increase costs of breakfasts, lunches

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools voted in favor of increasing the costs of both breakfast and lunches at schools in the district.

Breakfasts will go up by a quarter to $1.75, while lunches will see a 10 cent increase to $3.

The change will go into effect for the 2025-26 school year.

It's the first time lunch prices have gone up since the 2019-20 year and the first time breakfast prices have increased in nearly a decade.

In addition to increases for students, adult breakfasts have increased to $2.85 and lunches have increased to $4.85.

