Henrico County police chase ends with one suspect in police custody, two still at large

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One suspect is under arrest, and two others are still at large after a Henrico County traffic stop turned into a police chase of a stolen vehicle.

The chase, which originated with a traffic stop in Henrico County near Craig Avenue and Elba Street, crossed into Hanover County.

When Henrico police officers went to conduct the traffic stop, the vehicle fled from the scene. Henrico officers pursued the vehicle until they lost sight, and the pursuit ended.

Shortly after, Henrico officers received reports that the vehicle was abandoned and had crashed near the Interstate 95 North Atlee/Elmont exit. The Hanover County Sheriff's Office stepped in and began to search for the vehicle's occupants.

Hanover County deputies used K9s, thermal cameras, and a SWAT team - efforts that resulted in one of the suspects being taken into custody.

Police ended the search after determining that the remaining two suspects were no longer in the area.

Authorities say there is no active threat to the public.

Hanover County Sergeant Steve Wills spoke to CBS 6 and warned nearby residents to be vigilant.

"Make sure you have locked up everything and make sure there are no key fobs left in that vehicle where something could go missing and if you see anything, don't try to go out and investigate yourself," Wills said. "Give us a call."

Police have no suspect or vehicle descriptions at this time, but Crime Insider sources have said that the vehicle was stolen out of Maryland.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

