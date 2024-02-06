Henrico County eyeing new $4M bike and pedestrian path on Libbie Ave.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico officials have a plan in the works to add new pedestrian and bike access alongside the Libbie Mill-Midtown development.

Design work is underway on a proposed $4.1 million project to add a 10-foot-wide shared-use path that would connect to a new two-way bike lane on the section of Libbie Avenue between Broad Street and Bethlehem Road.

The shared-use path would be constructed on Libbie between its intersection with Broad and North Crestwood Avenue. It would replace the existing sidewalk that’s there currently. The bike lane would be established on Libbie between North Crestwood and Bethlehem.

