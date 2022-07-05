Watch Now
30-year-old man fatally struck by car in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a person driving a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Oakland Road, according to police.

Henrico Police were notified about a man lying in the road just before 1 a.m. Officers and fire officials responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they spoke with the man at the scene who called 911. He was driving down the road when he saw the man lying in the roadway and was unable to avoid him.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Brandon Fleming of Glen Allen.

Officers believe there was another vehicle involved that did not stay at the scene. They are searching for a 2016 to 2018 white Chevrolet Malibu that will likely have damage to the front-end.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using the P3 tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

