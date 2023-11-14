Henrico County breaks ground on new $15M police station

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Today ground was broke for a project that will bring a brand new 19,000+ square foot police station to Henrico County.

Henrico Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Tyrone Nelson, County Manager John Vithoulkas, and Henrico Police Chief Eric English were there at the groundbreaking.

The new station is planned to open in early 2025 on an 11-acre site at 640 North Airport Drive. This will replace the Fair Oaks Station for the county, which operates out of a leased space, and operates as a base of operations for areas east of Creighton Road.

"South Station will house units assigned to patrol, special operations and emergency response. It also will provide administrative offices, training and conference rooms, breakrooms, exercise and locker facilities and a garage bay," police explained in a press release.

The $15.2 million dollar station will also house an emergency communications center that would serve as a backup 911 call center in emergencies. A 5,000 square foot K-9 training facility with a fenced, outdoor training area is also planned for the site.

