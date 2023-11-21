One person dead following Henrico County house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Fire officials confirm to CBS 6 that a person is dead following a fire at a home on Aeronca Avenue. That's near Woodman Park in the county.

Fire crews say that when they arrived at the scene they found the single-family dwelling on fire with smoke coming out of one side.

At least one person was killed in the fire although their identity has not been released. No one else was in the house at the time of the fire according to investigators.

The fire is under investigation.

