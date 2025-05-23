Henrico County warns of new email scam: What to know

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Some Henrico residents and businesses are being targeted by fraudulent emails and invoices, according to the county.

The emails are being sent from the fake email address "planninghenrico.gov@usa.com" and claim to be from the Henrico County Planning Department.

The county said the communications appear to be targeting people with cases before Henrico's Board of Zoning Appeals, and ask the targeted individual to make a significant payment by wire transfer to allow their case to proceed.

The County's Planning Department said it does not request payments this way and does not conduct transactions by wire transfer.

Anyone who has responded to the fradulent emails are encouraged to contact Henrico Police.

