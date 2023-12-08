Crash sends powerlines into road in Henrico County. Could shut down intersection for hours

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County police are now warning the public about a traffic accident that is causing backups.

Police tell CBS 6 that just after 10:30 a.m. Friday they were called to the area of Three Chopt Road and Foster Road for a crash involving a single vehicle that struck a utility pole.

"Police are currently directing traffic in the area and would like to inform the motoring public that Three Chopt Road between Skipwith Rd and Landis Dr will be shut down for the next 6-8 hours while crews work to safely replace utility equipment in the area," Henrico Police shared in a press release.

Currently, around 1,100 homes are without power due to the utility pole that was damaged. Traffic lights near the crash may also be impacted by the downed lines. If you come to a non-functional traffic light the intersection is to be treated as a four way stop.

Henrico Police say they will announce to the public when traffic is restored to the area.

