Henrico County enlists developer for 800-unit Glenwood Farms transformation

BizSense
Posted at 6:26 AM, May 16, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Capping a yearslong effort to address “deplorable” living conditions at Glenwood Farms, Henrico County is partnering with a private development group to redevelop the apartment community – and re-home its residents – in what officials describe as a first-of-its-kind approach.

Henrico has tapped Spy Rock Real Estate and Crescent Development, the local duo behind the nearby Springdale Park redevelopment of the former Henrico Plaza Shopping Center, to do something similar with the 32-acre, nearly 300-unit Glenwood Farms, which has been riddled with building code violations and safety concerns since its latest owner acquired it in 2018.

Spy Rock and Crescent plan to replace the apartments with nearly 800 units in a mixed-income, mixed-use development to include apartments, for-sale homes, senior housing and commercial spaces.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

