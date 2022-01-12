Henrico County declares local emergency as COVID cases surge

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency amid the surge in coronavirus cases.

This declaration will allow greater flexibility to purchase COVID-19 testing kits and other supplies.

"Over the past few weeks, we’ve watched the omicron variant fuel an unprecedented increase in COVID-19 cases in our community,” County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said. “This emergency order allows us to be nimble and take whatever actions are necessary to help keep our community and employees safe during this most challenging time."

This action follows the local emergency that was in effect in Henrico from March 13, 2020 through June 8, 2021, due to COVID-19.

Henrico County had 814.65 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents for the week of January third. This number is more than three times more than the case total from two weeks earlier, according to the Richmond and Henrico Health districts.

Additionally, Vithoulkas said Henrico's general government and Henrico County Public Schools are experiencing employee absences that are about three times above typical levels for January.

