Fire at Henrico County home sends homeowner to the hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A fire that sent one Henrico County man to the hospital is now under investigation.

Henrico County firefighters tell CBS 6 that around 6:36 a.m. they were called to the 5200 block of Crenshaw Avenue following an off-duty firefighter seeing flames from the home.

"The crews they encountered heavy fire conditions to try to make an interior push," Henrico Fire Chief Jackson Baynard explained. "But the conditions kept getting worse, they switched to an exterior fire attack to knock down the bulk of the fire."

One person was found outside of the home when crews arrived. They say the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No firefighters were injured in the battle.

Chief Baynard says that people should expect to see crews out at the scene for several hours Tuesday as they work to find remaining hot-spots and continue their investigation.

