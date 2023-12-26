Laburnum Avenue crash in Henrico County sends four to the hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County police are now investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Officers say around 12:14 a.m. police attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Interstate 64. "The vehicle continued north on S. Laburnum Avenue causing a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Laburnum Avenue and Nine Mile Road," officials explained in a release.

Police add that a total of four people were taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

One person is in custody in connection to the crash which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!