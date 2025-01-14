Henrico County Public Utilities getting reports of cloudy water, says it's common after pressure changes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Works and Public Utilities says they've been getting reports of cloudy water.

A Facebook post says that cloudiness is common in hot water during cold weather and after pressure changes.

"So far, our investigations at residences have not revealed any other potential causes or concerns," the post reads.

Officials say they are still flushing the water system thoroughly after last week's outage. The extra pressure creates air bubbles that can flow to taps in homes.

One way to check if your water is cloudy because of extra pressure is to fill a glass and let it sit for 30 minutes. If the water clears, the cloudiness was caused by air bubbles from the increased pressure.

Anyone with concerns about their water should call Public Utilities at 804-501-4275.



