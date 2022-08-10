HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Less than a month from the start of the new school year, Henrico County Public Schools officials still were seeking candidates to fill more than 380 vacant in-school positions — nearly half of them at 21 Eastern Henrico elementary, middle and high schools. Of the 214.6 full-time classroom teacher positions still open as of Aug. 4, 125 of them — or 58% — were at Eastern Henrico schools. Read more on Henrico Citizen.
Eastern Henrico schools account for nearly 60% of county’s remaining teaching vacancies
Posted at 10:37 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 10:37:06-04
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Less than a month from the start of the new school year, Henrico County Public Schools officials still were seeking candidates to fill more than 380 vacant in-school positions — nearly half of them at 21 Eastern Henrico elementary, middle and high schools. Of the 214.6 full-time classroom teacher positions still open as of Aug. 4, 125 of them — or 58% — were at Eastern Henrico schools. Read more on Henrico Citizen.
