HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico County church has experienced significant damage after a Wednesday evening fire.

Colonial Place Christian Church, at North Parham Road and Rolando Drive, caught fire just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported.

