Man dies after being shot Christmas night in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man died after being shot on Christmas night near an apartment complex on Engleside Court, according to Henrico Police.

Officers responded to the area just after 11 p.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They attempted to save his life at the scene before EMS arrived.

Henrico County Fire continued trying to save the man's life as they transported him to a local hospital, but police said the man succumbed to his injuries.

There is no information about the man's identity at this time. Police also said they're still searching for a suspect, but there is no immediate threat to the public.

If you have information about this situation, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.