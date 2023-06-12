Police chase for man wanted in 'multiple violent incidents' ends in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Officers from Henrico County and Richmond police departments responded to the area of N. 35th and Marshall Streets Monday morning in connection to a man wanted for "multiple violent incidents."

Henrico Police said they were searching for 45-year-old Dana Paul Roman of Henrico, who was wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, abduction and carjacking out of Fairfax County.

Roman also had warrants for his arrest in Henrico for malicious wounding and robbery.

Henrico Police said Roman abducted a woman, who he knew, in their county then traveled to Fairfax and abducted another individual before traveling back to Richmond in another car.

The police chase began near Richmond International Airport before ending near Churchill in Richmond.

Richmond Police said they responded to assist Henrico at N. 35th and Marshall. The man, who Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett was Roman, died by suicide at the scene.

According to Richmond Police, no officers discharged their weapons.

