Some parents wanted this book removed from school libraries. The Henrico School Board said no.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico School Board voted unanimously Thursday to follow the recommendation of its Instructional Materials Review Committee and keep a book in elementary school libraries that had been challenged by parents who believe it is inappropriate. Several parents had challenged The School for Good and Evil, by Soman Chainani, telling committee members that it contained too much “glorified violence” to be appropriate for elementary school students. Prior to the committee’s March 15 hearing about the book, the parents had discussed their concerns about it with the principal and librarian of their student’s elementary school and also with the school system’s elementary education director. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

