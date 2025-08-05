Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
100-year-old Henrico community members sought for Centenarian Celebration

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Aug. 5, 2025
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico is looking for community members who have reached their 100th birthday for the county's second annual Centenarian Celebration next month.

The free two-hour celebration, which will be held on Monday, Sept. 22 at the Henrico Theatre (305 E. Nine Mile Road), will highlight the lives of the honorees and their contributions to the community.

For those interested in celebrating a friend or family member, contact the Henrico Advocate for the Aging’s Office at 804-501-5065 or agingadvocate@henrico.gov by Monday, Sept. 1.

General registration for friends and families is required and can be completed through the phone number or email address listed above.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

