Teens arrested for Henrico carjacking after crash near Twin Hickory

Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 26, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two juvenile males are in custody, facing charges related to the carjacking of a ride-share driver in broad daylight June 22 in Henrico’s Far West End. At about 3:18 p.m. that day, Henrico Police responded to the 12000 block of Gayton Road, near the Beth Shalom Senior Living community, after a ride-share driver reported that the two suspects had stolen the complainant’s vehicle. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

