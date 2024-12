HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico Fire Marshal is investigating a morning fire at the Splash In car wash on East Parham Road, near Brook Road.

Firefighters were called to the car wash at about 10:06 a.m. and marked the fire under control about 50 minutes later.

No one was hurt in the fire.

This is a developing story.Email information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

