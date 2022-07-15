Someone fired gunshots into a Henrico car

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An adult and child were inside a vehicle when someone fired a gun at them, according to Henrico Police.

No one in the vehicle was hit by gunfire, but the child suffered a "minor injury" in the shooting, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane at about 2 a.m. to investigate the shooting call.

Police have not yet released additional information like who shot at the car or why.

The child's age was also not released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.