Want to learn how to help save a life? Henrico is teaching residents bystander CPR

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — There will be a series of open houses in April where Henrico residents can learn how to perform bystander CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) to potentially save the life of someone in cardiac arrest.

The open houses are free and open to the public, with no registration required.

Participants will be able to receive instruction in hands-only CPR, which is intended for individuals without formal medical training and involves only the delivery of chest compressions. This will not result in CPR certification.

Each open house will have a presentation, with an opportunity for questions and answers, and a demonstration, which will allow participants to practice chest compressions and follow the prompts of an AED.

Henrico said each portion will last about 15 minutes and be offered continuously during the two-hour open houses, allowing participants to arrive and leave at their convenience.

The open houses will be held at locations throughout the county as follows:



Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-noon, pickleball courts at Pouncey Tract Park, 4747 Pouncey Tract Road

Wednesday, April 19, 5-7 p.m., Deep Run Recreation Center, 9900 Ridgefield Parkway

Wednesday, April 19, 5-7 p.m., Dorey Park Recreation Center, 2999 Darbytown Road

Wednesday, April 19, 5-7 p.m., Hidden Creek Recreation Center, 2417 Brockway Lane

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad, 2007 Timberlake Ave.

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Sandston Branch Library, 23 E. Williamsburg Road

Wednesday, April 26, 5-7 p.m., Glen Allen Branch Library, 10501 Staples Mill Road

Wednesday, April 26, 5-7 p.m., Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive

The sessions are sponsored by the Henrico Department of Emergency Management & Workplace Safety in partnership with Community Safety & Response Educators.

“We are excited to be able to give our residents an opportunity to learn and practice skills that could potentially help them save someone’s life,” said Jenn Welch, emergency management coordinator for the Department of Emergency Management & Workplace Safety. “In cardiac emergencies, every second counts. Our community will be stronger and safer if we have knowledgeable residents who can step in during an emergency and render aid until first responders arrive. A more informed community is a better prepared community.”

For more information, go onlineor contact Welch at (804) 501-5631 or wel33@henrico.us.