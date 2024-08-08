Watch Now
Henrico buys The Crossings Golf Club hopes of attracting PGA Tour Champions event to Glen Allen

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Northern Henrico’s sports tourism corridor is getting another upgrade. Henrico County and Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority officials today are announcing the Henrico Economic Development Authority’s $3 million purchase of The Crossings Golf Club in Glen Allen from Crossings Golf Club LLC and, simultaneously, an agreement with Independence Golf Club operator Pros, Incorporated to renovate the course to PGA standards and then continue to operate it as a public course as part of a $1-per-year, 20-year lease. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

