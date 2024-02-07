Watch Now
Henrico-based fire pit company Burly expands with new products

BizSense
Posted at 6:32 AM, Feb 07, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Continuing with its goal of selling American-made fire pits, Henrico-based Burly is looking to new products to spark increased momentum in its fifth year in business.

The company, owned by Miles Clarkson and a group of silent partners, is planning a launch this year of a larger version of its portable Virginian fire pit, as well as a new fire-pit insert.

Slated to hit shelves first is the new insert, a device that fits into a customer’s existing stone or concrete fire pit to protect the structure from flames.

The new inserts are expected to retail for $350 to $400, which will give Burly a lower-priced companion to its existing Comfort fire-pit inserts that sell for $800 to $1,000.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

