Henrico police investigating series of break-ins at Buddhist temples

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins at two separate Buddhist temples across the county.

On Monday, October 30, police responded to a temple on the 2200 block of Mountain Road for a reported breaking and entering.

More information, including a Vietnamese and Khmer translation of the media release, can be found here: https://t.co/zYg32Ars2G pic.twitter.com/xt2dVGNDX4 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 3, 2023

When officers arrived, a witness reported that three men kicked in the back door of the temple, before leaving the area. Nothing was reported stolen during the break-in.

In January, police responded to the same temple for a reported burglary.

On the same day of the Mountain Road temple break-in, just hours later police responded to the 2400 block of Old Hanover Road for a reported breaking and entering.

A witness at the temple reported an incident similar to the Mountain Road break-in, saying that someone kicked in the back door of the temple, only this time cash and a number of items were taken.

Henrico police detectives are investigating whether both break-ins are connected.

Henrico police say break-ins at Buddhist temples are common across the country. Police say they have met with officials at Henrico Buddhist temples to provide tips on how to avoid break-ins.

Some of the tips include:

Walk around your home/business/place of worship and look for any weaknesses. These could include unlocked windows or doors, poor lighting, overgrown shrubbery providing hiding spots, and so forth.

Make sure all doors and windows are secured when the building is not in active use.

Invest in a camera system, and make sure it is turned on and functioning properly and captures all areas around your home/business/place of worship as well as activity in the street in front of the property.

Do not leave large amounts of cash, jewelry, or anything of great value in your home/business/place of worship unsecured.

For best safety practices, refrain from keeping any cash within a place of worship.

Be vigilant, look for and report any suspicious activity.

