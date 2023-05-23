Watch Now
High-speed internet is coming to parts of Henrico without broadband

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- All of Henrico County soon will have access to high-speed internet access, following the award of nearly half a million dollars from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant. More than 400 residences and businesses in Eastern Henrico County that don’t currently have broadband access will receive it within 18 to 24 months, thanks to the $501,620 VATI grant Henrico received ON May 11 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

