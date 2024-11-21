11-year-old Henrico boy sentenced for making swatting calls to Florida schools

BUNNELL, Fla. — An 11-year-Virginia boy was sentenced last week after calling in more than 20 bomb or shooting threats to Florida schools and other places, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The boy was ordered to be held in detention in Volusia County in Florida until he can be placed in a high-risk program including counseling, mental health treatment, and continued education. The boy will be allowed to return to Virginia under a conditional supervised release when he completes the program, which is expected to take between 12 and 18 months.

On Nov. 4, the boy pleaded No Contest to a total of 46 felony and misdemeanor charges, including:



15 felony counts of False Report of a Bomb, Explosive, WMD, or Firearm

15 felony counts of Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device

15 misdemeanor counts of Disrupting a School Function

One felony count of Tampering with Physical Evidence

His electronic use and internet access will be restricted upon his release.

Law enforcement said the Virginia boy made a series of swatting calls to Florida schools in May.

He was charged in July and held in a Virginia juvenile detention facility before being transported to Florida in August.

Police found he made 20 swatting calls to not only several Florida schools, but also threatened the Maryland State House and made calls to people in Nebraska, Kansas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Alaska.

Police say the calls consisted of the boy allegedly making prank calls of mass shootings or bomb threats to emergency communications centers.

“It’s evident this was not a kids' prank but deliberate acts. Don’t let his age fool you. He is a smart and dangerous kid,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

In September, CBS 6 reported that Henrico Police had previously responded to the boy's home three times before the Florida authorities arrested him for making threats.

Local News Henrico Police had prior interactions with child arrested for threats in Florida Tyler Layne

