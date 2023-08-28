Henrico-based LL Flooring weighs ‘strategic alternatives’ as stock price lags

RICHMOND, Va. — Citing multiple suitors and amid a struggling stock price, Henrico-based retailer LL Flooring is weighing its options for the future. The publicly traded company, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, disclosed earlier this month that it’s exploring “strategic alternatives,” which could include a potential sale, merger or other strategic transaction. The move, according to a press release and SEC filing, is in response to “receipt of multiple inbound expressions of interest regarding a potential transaction with the Company.”

