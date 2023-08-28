Watch Now
Henrico-based LL Flooring weighs ‘strategic alternatives’ as stock price lags

<i>(BizSense file photo)</i>
LL Flooring’s headquarters at Libbie Mill Midtown. <br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 9:32 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 09:32:03-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Citing multiple suitors and amid a struggling stock price, Henrico-based retailer LL Flooring is weighing its options for the future. The publicly traded company, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, disclosed earlier this month that it’s exploring “strategic alternatives,” which could include a potential sale, merger or other strategic transaction. The move, according to a press release and SEC filing, is in response to “receipt of multiple inbound expressions of interest regarding a potential transaction with the Company.”

