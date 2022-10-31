Henrico will pick up your bagged leaves. Here's what you need to do.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County's bagged leaf collection is set to begin on Monday, November 7.

Here's what you need to know:

Free collection of bagged leaves is scheduled through Feb. 11. Crews will work week to week in five zones; each zone will be collected twice over the course of the program. Residents living outside these areas can order free pickup of bagged leaves by calling (804) 727-8779.

"Place your bags at the curb or road’s edge by 7 a.m. Monday of their collection week," a Henrico County spokesperson wrote in an email. "Bags should be free of trash and debris and must be accessible from the street as crews are not authorized to enter private property. There is no limit on the number of bags that residents can place out for pickup."

There is also paid vacuum leaf collection from November 7 to December 2 and from February 27 to March 31. Vacuum service costs $30 and can be ordered online or by calling 804-727-8779.

"Whether using the bagged pickup or vacuum service, residents are encouraged to avoid placing bags or loose leaves in traffic lanes, parking spaces, storm drains or ditches," the spokesperson continued. "In addition to creating a potential traffic hazard, misplaced leaves can block drainage and contribute to stormwater pollution."