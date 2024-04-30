Henrico Police announce arrests in 'multi-million dollar auto theft ring'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Henrico County have announced the arrest of 4 people that they claim are involved in a multi-million dollar auto theft ring that spanned 4 states.

Henrico Police tell CBS 6 that on March 15, 2023 at 5:07 a.m. they were called to the 8700 block of West Broad Street for reports of several individuals stealing vehicles from a business.

Over several months Henrico Police, in coordination with agencies from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, police were able to identify several people involved in the thefts.

Police in a press release named the following suspects:

Deondre Deshawn Lowery, a 25-year-old from Kannapolis, NC

Burglary: Enter structure to commit larceny-2 counts Grand Larceny- 6 counts

Trajan Dakel Marck, a 23-year-old from Charlotte, NC

Burglary: Enter structure to commit larceny-2 counts Grand Larceny- 6 counts

Daquante Antwone Banks, a 22-year-old from Charlotte, NC

Burglary: Enter structure to commit larceny-2 counts Grand Larceny- 6 counts

Samiyah Michelle McNeely, a 20-year-old from Charlotte, NC

Grand Larceny- 4 counts



Henrico Police add that additional charges are pending for the suspects and the thefts remain under active investigation.

Anyone with information about the thefts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!