Henrico could change attendance zone for Freeman, Godwin, Henrico High, and Highland Springs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico School Board members will discuss a proposal to change the attendance zones of four high schools – Douglas S. Freeman High, Mills E. Godwin High, Henrico High, and Highland Springs High – at a 2:30 p.m. work session Feb. 27.

The proposal would make “minor adjustments” to Freeman’s and Godwin’s attendance zones by moving a certain number of students zoned for Freeman into Godwin, reducing current overcrowding at Freeman. Freeman is the only school over 100% capacity, according to fall 2024 enrollment reports, while Godwin is at 79% capacity. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.

