Henrico is working to build affordable housing communities. Do you qualify?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Earlier this year, Henrico County launched a $60 million Affordable Housing Trust, aiming to address the growing need for affordable housing amid rising home prices. The trust is primarily funded by the county’s booming data center sector.

The Affordable Housing Trust is designed to provide grants to both nonprofit and for-profit entities, helping to offset costs associated with residential lots in subdivisions and other developments that comply with program requirements. Lots are acquired through the Maggie Walker Land Trust, with the county retaining ownership even after homes are built and sold.

This strategy is intended to "significantly lower the homeowner's monthly mortgage costs," according to county officials.

In addition to grant funding, the county will waive fees for water and sewer connections and building permits, further reducing costs for developers.

Plans for the trust include the construction of 14 affordable homes in the River East subdivision, 20 in the Arcadia community, and 12 at various infill sites throughout the county.

The initiative comes as Henrico County residents grapple with rising housing prices.

A recent Virginia REALTORS Richmond Region Market Indicators Report shows the average home price in the county has reached $465,010, a 4.3% increase from last year.

The report also indicated that Henrico County was the only local market to experience a decline in pending sales compared to the previous year, with an overall decrease in home sales.

"The program is designed for individuals with household incomes between 60% and 120% of the area median income, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development," the county posted online. "For example, that means incomes of $52,960 to $105,960 for a two-person household and $66,180 to $132,360 for a four-person household."

