Henrico approve affordable housing plan for Varina

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Development proposals took up most of the Henrico Board of Supervisors’ March 12 meeting.

The board approved a mixed-use complex in Highland Springs that includes a community center/early childhood education center, 22 townhomes, an office building, a playground, and two buildings with 45 apartments.

It will sit on seven acres at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Airport Drive (Route 156), and a bus stop will be installed along North Airport Drive.

The townhomes will face away from the existing homes in Fair Oaks Terrace, and there will be a 35-foot planted buffer to further protect their privacy. The complex will be owned by the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust and the townhomes will be sold to qualifying low and moderate-income owners.

