Henrico man, family members win $1 million in Powerball drawing: 'I couldn’t believe it!'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico man and three family members won a $1 million winning Powerball prize, according to the Henrico Citizen.

Ceroni, who bought the ticket at the Food Lion on New Market Road and allowed the computer to randomly pick his numbers, was about to leave town when he checked the winning Powerball numbers for the June 22 drawing.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Daniel Ceroni told Virginia Lottery officials after realizing the ticket had five of the six matching numbers.

He and his three family members, Danielle Brundage, Tracy Zaldivar and Teresa Bass, each took home $250,000 before taxes.

There were only two tickets sold nationally that won a $1 million prize in the June 22 drawing, according to lottery officials.

