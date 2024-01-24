How you can help Metro Richmond firefighters recoup and rehab

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Central Virginia non-profit's mission is helping firefighters during the extreme temperatures like the recent bitter cold.

The Metro Richmond Flying Squad (MRFS) responds to dozens of fires alongside local fire departments to help rehab first responders during the heat and cold.

The all-volunteer team helps firefighters and EMS on scene by providing a warming tent that faces away from the scene, snacks, hydrating drinks, and coffee.

MRFS Deputy Chief Rick Talley is a retired assistant chief with Chesterfield Fire and EMS and joined the squad two years ago.

“Finding this was a godsend. It filled a void, being able to give back and help the firefighters that are still on the job and hopefully get to talk to some of the youngins,” Talley explained.

He compared firefighters to athletes who often go full speed with no notice or warmup.

“When someone gets tired or dehydrated or anything that compromises their normal state, they aren’t as alert. Their motor functions already aren’t as sharp,” Talley stated.

MRFS responded to 13 separate incidents in December. That number has risen to 24 emergency calls alongside the first responders in January due to the recent cold temperatures.

They responded to four separate calls in one day and could use the help and generosity of the public.

The squad was most recently helping rehab firefighters at the Atlee Commons Drive warehouse fire and then moved to the Rapidan Way hostage situation.

They have organized an Amazon Wish List where you can purchase items that the squad uses to give back to the departments.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!