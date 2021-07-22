Help Virginia State Police win 'best looking cruiser' contest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police want you to help them win a national contest for the best looking cruiser.

The contest is hosted by the American Association of State Troopers.

Every year, each state law enforcement agency submits a cool photo of their cruiser -- showcasing their state pride and their hot wheels.

This year, Virginia State Police took their photo in the western part of the Commonwealth with the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Other entrants include Alaska State Troopers, who took their cruisers to a glacier for a photo op and New York showed off their famous NYC skyline.

Delaware got fancy and did a light show with theirs, while Ohio State Patrol decided to get their helicopter involved in the shoot.

You can vote for your favorite to win here -- preferably Virginia, but we can't tell you what to do.