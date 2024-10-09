How you can apply for help paying your energy bills this winter: 'We want people to stay warm'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Columbia Gas of Virginia is urging families to prepare now if they need financial assistance paying their utility bills.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides one-time cash grants to qualifying applicants for home heating bills or emergency heating repairs.

To be eligible, an individual can make no more than $22,590, and a family of four can earn no more than $46,800 in 2024.

In addition to the one-time cash grants, income-eligible households without heat or in danger of being without heat can apply for a crisis grant.

The enrollment period opened Tuesday and closes Friday, Nov. 8, according to Columbia Gas of Virginia President and COO Jennifer Montague.

“The bottom line, I think, is that we want people to stay warm and safe this winter, so no one should have to worry about that,” Montague explained. “The first order of business is for them to contact us if they're having a difficult time paying their bill.”

There are several ways to apply for energy bill assistance this year:

Online via the Commonwealth of Virginia CommonHelp portal at commonhelp.virginia.gov;

By calling the VDSS Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855-635-4370, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Manually, by submitting an application to their local department of social services.

Columbia Gas customers can find out what programs they may qualify for by using the eligibility calculator at www.columbiagasva.com/eligibility-calculator or by calling 1-800-543-8911 to speak with a representative.

In addition to LIHEAP fuel assistance, Columbia Gas offers other assistance programs, such as flexible payment options and budget plans. Qualifying customers may also benefit from the Age and Income Qualifying Program, which provides supplies to help them save energy on water and home heating.

