Help Chesterfield moms raise money to help overseas orphans

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Bloom Charity, a Chesterfield-based non-profit, will host a charity event this weekend to support children living in Morocco. You can buy tickets to watch or register a team for the "Hoops for Hope" basketball tournament here.

Two mothers who adopted children from Moroccan orphanages started the nonprofit.

There are 65,000 children currently living in Moroccan orphanages.

The funds from the basketball tournament will go to help an orphanage build a basketball court.

"We invest in children's earliest years by providing a layer of extra support to ensure that the kids aging out of Moroccan orphanages can reach their full potential blooms mission is to bring early childhood development and mental health programs to children residing in Moroccan orphanages," Amina Shams said.

The mothers said teaching the power of play is important for kids that are growing up without a stable home.

"Let's do something locally that brings people out, that's going to help build the confidence and community that comes with team sports," Shams said. "And also give back to the children in Morocco who are, you know, really, already in such a difficult situation in their lives."

The tournament is happening this Sunday at the Foundation Academy in Midlothian from 1- 5 p.m.

