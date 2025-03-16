Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck draws crowd at Short Pump Town Center: 'Buy everything you want'

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck draws crowd at Short Pump Town Center
Posted
and last updated

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck drew crowds as it rolled into Short Pump Town Center once again on Saturday.

The iconic all-pink Hello Kitty Cafe truck is on the road for its 2025 U.S. tour, celebrating two significant milestones: Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary and the truck's 10th anniversary.

Some fans waited over five hours to get their hands on brand-new treats and limited-edition merchandise.

"We have 10th-anniversary key chains and pins. It's the 10th anniversary of the truck driving around the East Coast, Central and the West Coast," Alec Hundley, a cafe representative, explained.

Hello Kitty fans Diana and Kevin Estrada had this advice for folks: "make sure you buy everything you want" and "be here early" because of the long line.

"All f these people want the same thing. They want their Hello Kitty," Kevin Estrada said.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truckwill continue its tour of the East Coast, with a stop in Tysons Corner on March 22.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone