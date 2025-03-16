Hello Kitty Cafe Truck draws crowd at Short Pump Town Center: 'Buy everything you want'

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck drew crowds as it rolled into Short Pump Town Center once again on Saturday.

The iconic all-pink Hello Kitty Cafe truck is on the road for its 2025 U.S. tour, celebrating two significant milestones: Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary and the truck's 10th anniversary.

Some fans waited over five hours to get their hands on brand-new treats and limited-edition merchandise.

"We have 10th-anniversary key chains and pins. It's the 10th anniversary of the truck driving around the East Coast, Central and the West Coast," Alec Hundley, a cafe representative, explained.

Hello Kitty fans Diana and Kevin Estrada had this advice for folks: "make sure you buy everything you want" and "be here early" because of the long line.

"All f these people want the same thing. They want their Hello Kitty," Kevin Estrada said.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truckwill continue its tour of the East Coast, with a stop in Tysons Corner on March 22.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.