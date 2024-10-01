How Helene's heavy rain impacted Arnett's Family Store and other Central Virginia businesses, roads

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The remnants of Hurricane Helene brought heavy rainfall to the Richmond area Monday and Tuesday, significantly impacting low-lying areas in Chesterfield County near rivers, creeks, and other bodies of water.

Flooding and downed trees resulted in roadway issues and reports of standing water at more than a dozen locations throughout the county.

Darlene Arnett, owner of Arnett's Family Store on South Street in Chester, experienced firsthand the effects of the heavy rains, which caused nearby Tinsberry Creek to overflow.

"I think we just got a lot really fast. The ground water came up so quick it flooded the cooler a little bit. So we were in there shop vac-ing and got that taken care of. Yeah, it’s been quite the morning," she said.

While standing water, localized flooding, and downed trees mostly caused inconveniences for drivers through road closures, officials reported little damage at this stage.

Both the James River in Richmond and Swift Creek near the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights line were observed to be flowing rapidly, emphasizing the need for caution around rivers and creeks during this time.

For Arnett, her store emerged relatively unscathed, and she regarded the extra work as manageable, especially in light of the severe impacts seen in other regions affected by the hurricane.

"It’s nothing like what’s going on in the rest of the world," she said. "My heart goes out to all the people who really impacted by the flood because, shoo, it’s a terrible thing.”

Check real-time weather and traffic conditions, including weather closure reports, via the Virginia 511 website and app.

