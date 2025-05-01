Car temperatures can rise dangerously fast, expert warns

RICHMOND, Va. — May 1 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day, which aims to educate parents and caregivers about the dangers of heatstroke and the importance of always checking a locked car before leaving.

CBS 6 spoke with Corri Miller-Hobbs, Safe Kids VA program coordinator and pediatric injury prevention outreach and education coordinator at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Through a demonstration, Miller-Hobbs showed how quickly the inside of a car can heat up on an average spring day.

With 78-degree weather outside, the temperature inside the car increased by 19 degrees in just 10 minutes.

“We've already had very warm temperatures, and our warm temperatures in Virginia go into the month of October,” Miller-Hobbs explained. “Unfortunately, children can end up being in vehicles, and the temperature rises. Children don't know how to always get out of the vehicles.”

Even on a cool 60-degree day, she said a child can die in a hot car.

Cracking the windows or parking in the shade does little to protect a trapped child, as children’s bodies warm three to five times faster than an adult's.

Miller-Hobbs urged parents and caregivers to place a reminder in the backseat with their child, such as a wallet or briefcase. She explained that children can climb into a car on their own and get locked inside.

Some newer vehicles come with backseat reminder technology that alerts parents to check their vehicle before they leave.

“Set up a system with your childcare provider so you know your child is coming. If they don't hear from you, they're going to check within five minutes of your normal drop-off time,” Miller-Hobbs said. “Have a plan in place with them, whether it's a family member or whether it is a professional childcare company, to ensure communication."

Other preventive measures include keeping your car locked when at home and teaching children not to play in vehicles



