Do you know the warning signs for heat exhaustion, stroke?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) officials urged families in metro Richmond to prepare for a pattern of heat, humidity, and storms forecasted through Friday.

VDEM Deputy Director of Communications Jason Elmore encouraged anyone working outside to stay hydrated and in a cool area, if possible. Those working out in the heat and elements should begin hydrating days before.

He shared the symptoms of heat exhaustion which include:

nausea

vomiting

dizziness

excess sweating

The warning signs for heat stroke mean a possible trip to the hospital.

“You'll actually stop sweating because your body just can't keep up anymore,” Elmore said. “Your temperature is going to be above around 103 degrees. You still may experience some nausea and vomiting, but you're at a point now that you may begin to lose consciousness.”

Paul Kimball rarely misses his daily run around the James River.

The experienced runner knows to watch out for the danger signs.

“I stay hydrated. I drink a lot of water. I also get in the river whenever I can,” Kimball said. “If I get hot, I’ll slow down and walk so I’m not getting too overheated.”

When in doubt, call 911, officials said.

Keep your family hydrated by eating snacks like watermelon or grapes before you head outside. This tip is helpful if you struggle with encouraging your child to drink enough water.

