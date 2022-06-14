Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Do you know the warning signs for heat exhaustion, stroke?

Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) officials urged families in metro Richmond to prepare for a pattern of heat, humidity, and storms forecasted through Friday.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 12:15:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) officials urged families in metro Richmond to prepare for a pattern of heat, humidity, and storms forecasted through Friday.

VDEM Deputy Director of Communications Jason Elmore encouraged anyone working outside to stay hydrated and in a cool area, if possible. Those working out in the heat and elements should begin hydrating days before.

He shared the symptoms of heat exhaustion which include:

  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • dizziness
  • excess sweating

The warning signs for heat stroke mean a possible trip to the hospital.

“You'll actually stop sweating because your body just can't keep up anymore,” Elmore said. “Your temperature is going to be above around 103 degrees. You still may experience some nausea and vomiting, but you're at a point now that you may begin to lose consciousness.”

Paul Kimball rarely misses his daily run around the James River.

The experienced runner knows to watch out for the danger signs.

“I stay hydrated. I drink a lot of water. I also get in the river whenever I can,” Kimball said. “If I get hot, I’ll slow down and walk so I’m not getting too overheated.”

When in doubt, call 911, officials said.

Keep your family hydrated by eating snacks like watermelon or grapes before you head outside. This tip is helpful if you struggle with encouraging your child to drink enough water.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone