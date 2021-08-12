Heat Advisory prompts early dismissals for 2 Virginia school districts

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. -- Two Central Virginia school districts are dismissing classes early Thursday and Friday because of the Heat Advisory.

Buckingham and Prince Edward schools closed at 1 p.m. and will do so again Friday, according to the school systems' websites.

Afterschool activities are also canceled for both days.

The news comes as heat index values exceeding 100 degrees for several hours are possible each afternoon, according to CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel.

"A few thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon, with damaging winds accompanying the most intense storms," Daniel said.

Students started the new school year in Prince Edward Aug. 2 and Buckingham students returned to school Aug. 9.