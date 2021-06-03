Hearing set to discuss unconditional release for Hinckley

A court hearing has been scheduled regarding whether the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan can live without restrictions in the home he shares with his mother and brother in Virginia.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman set a hearing date for August 30 to discuss the possibility of unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

Hinckley’s lawyer has been arguing for unconditional release.

He points to a recent risk assessment that says Hinckley is stable and unlikely to reoffend.

The U.S. government opposed the idea in an early May court filing.

But it's having its own expert examine Hinckley.

The exact details of what unconditional release would mean were not discussed during Thursday's call.