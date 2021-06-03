Watch
Hearing set to discuss unconditional release for Hinckley

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. Lawyers for the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan say he plans to ask a federal court to allow him to live without conditions in a home with his mother and brother in Virginia. Hinckley’s lawyers stated in a court filing on Thursday April 8, 2021, that he wants to set up a status call as soon as possible in hopes of scheduling a hearing for unconditional release. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 14:37:13-04

A court hearing has been scheduled regarding whether the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan can live without restrictions in the home he shares with his mother and brother in Virginia.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman set a hearing date for August 30 to discuss the possibility of unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

Hinckley’s lawyer has been arguing for unconditional release.

He points to a recent risk assessment that says Hinckley is stable and unlikely to reoffend.

The U.S. government opposed the idea in an early May court filing.

But it's having its own expert examine Hinckley.

The exact details of what unconditional release would mean were not discussed during Thursday's call.

