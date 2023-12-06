'Healing Space' opens in Richmond's Adult Outpatient Pavilion: 'It really means holistic care'

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's been two years in the making.

It's the official ribbon cutting of The Healing Space.

"The room is called the Healing Space. The Healing Space so people can heal," Terrell Harrigan, project designer said.

Walking into the room, you're instantly transported mentally to another place.

It's an immersive experience for the patients, their families and staff.

"I was like this is a great building. There's wonderful equipment here, but we're missing a big piece," Harrigan said.

Terrell Harrigan is the lead designer on the project and a breast cancer survivor. She said the big piece that was missing in the 17-story Adult Outpatient Pavilion was a space to get away.

"We really didn't have great space for people where they can just come and they can sign up for classes or they can just have time by themselves," Harrigan said.

Matt Roman is the architect. It was his job to bring the ideas to life through audio visual technology.

"The idea is to create this broad spectrum of experiences. The thing that you don't see are thirteen speakers hidden in the walls, the ceilings and down low," Roman said.

Shelly Arthur is a patient advocate at Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"We used that information to see what could make it better and make it different," Arthur said.

Arthur researched other cancer center rooms from around the nation and talked with patients to see what they wanted here.

"If they're in chemotherapy, immunocompromised, a lot of times they're not able to get away on a trip. They wanted space and they wanted a scene where they could be taken away," Arthur said.

This Healing Room is part of integrative health. Recent studies have shown it helps---healing from the inside out.

"It really means holistic care. So, when you think about cancer, we know that it impacts more than just the physical self. It impacts your mental health, spiritual health," Dr. Masey Ross said.

Doctor Masey Ross runs Massey's integrative health program. She says there are now more opportunities for new programs and services with the new space.

"I think my favorite image is the one with the birch tree and leaves. It just transports me," Becky Massey, project designer said.

Becky Massey is a breast cancer survivor. The Cancer Center bears her family's name. She's been part of the Healing Space project from the beginning to the end.

"We all know what happens in the physicians office and treatment rooms, but to have a room like this that's beautiful and warm and intimate. It's wonderful. I'm so excited," Massey said.

The Healing Space is now open from 7am-7pm at the Adult Outpatient Pavilion off of Leigh Street.

