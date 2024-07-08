Multiple people hurt in head-on crash that closed Virginia highway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash closed lanes on Route 288, near Ironbridge Road, in Chesterfield County on Monday.

"At around 2:40 p.m. a sedan traveling south on Route 288 crossed the median and struck three vehicles headed northbound head-on," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "At this time, three people have been transported to the hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. This is an active investigation."

The crash resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes on 288 and one southbound lane.

This is a developing story. Anyone who witnessed the crash can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.