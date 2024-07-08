Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Multiple people hurt in head-on crash that closed Virginia highway

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 8, 2024
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 08, 2024

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash closed lanes on Route 288, near Ironbridge Road, in Chesterfield County on Monday.

"At around 2:40 p.m. a sedan traveling south on Route 288 crossed the median and struck three vehicles headed northbound head-on," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "At this time, three people have been transported to the hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. This is an active investigation."

The crash resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes on 288 and one southbound lane.

This is a developing story. Anyone who witnessed the crash can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone