RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man won $500,000 from a Virginia Lottery Scratcher game called Winfall.

Alvin Edwards told lottery officials he'd just finished work and was headed home when he decided to buy a ticket.

“I said, ‘Let me try my luck,’” Edwards said. “I never thought it would happen to me! It feels like a dream!”

Edwards bought the winning ticket at the gas station at Spring Oak Road and West Broad Street, across from Short Pump Town Center.